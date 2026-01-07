Morning Digest: Cleveland police investigating chase that ends in crash

Good Morning, Cleveland! It's Wednesday, January 7th, and here is what you need to know.

Cleveland police investigating high-speed chase that ends in crash

We are following breaking news overnight on a high-speed chase that ended in a crash in on S. Moreland Blvd. in Cleveland. Right now, details are limited but video of the scene shows a large police presence, a car with major damage and bullet holes and evidence markers just outside the suspect’s vehicle. Our Mike Holden is working to learn more.

Flu cases skyrocketing in Summit County and across Ohio

Flu cases and hospitalizations are skyrocketing across the nation, and in Summit County. According to the latest Summit County Public Health influenza surveillance report, 103 flu cases were confirmed in Week 10 (Dec. 7-13) and 368 in Week 11 (Dec. 14-20) of the current season — a steep increase from 39 and 90 cases during the same weeks in 2024.

Cuyahoga County holding outreach sessions on property taxes

Right now, valuation complaints can be filed in Cuyahoga County and officials want residents to know there’s help available. Starting this weekend, the treasurer’s office and board of revision will be hosting outreach sessions to help residents get on track with their taxes. The first session will be held on Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon at the East Cleveland Public Library. Sessions are free and open to all Cuyahoga County residents.

More medical claims denied by insurance

With rising healthcare costs on the minds of so many people, the last thing a patient wants to find is their visit wasn’t covered by insurance. Turns out, roughly 20% of in-network claims and 37% of out-of-network are denied, according to KFF. Good Morning Cleveland anchor Mike Brookbank spoke with Roshan Patel, the CEO of Arrow. The tech company helps healthcare providers submit claims to insurance companies to try and prevent those claims from being denied. He says it’s a $20 billion a year problem.

Cavs take over Playhouse Square marquees

All-Star voting is in full swing as the Cavs work to send Cleveland’s best to the west for the 75th All-Star Game on February 15. This morning beginning at 6 a.m., the Cavs will take over the Playhouse Square marquees, turning the world’s largest theater restoration project into a glowing reminder to vote for the Cavs Core Four (Mobley, Mitchell, Garland and Allen.) The lights and signage will create a uniquely local backdrop to encourage fans to take full advantage of the triple vote day when their votes count three times!

Winter Wonder Weekends at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo

Want to visit the animals at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo, but haven’t because of how cold it’s been? The zoo has just announced it’s Winter Wonder Weekends are back. Starting, January 16th, the zoo will have heated shuttle service to take you across the grounds. The carousel will also be free for everyone. This is happening every weekend through March 8th.

WATCH THE NEWSCAST BELOW

Today As It Happened

Your forecast

Visit our News 5 weather page to see today's forecast.

Traffic impact

View our News 5 Traffic Map to see any road closures or delays due to weather or crashes.