Morning Digest: Cleveland police searching for suspects who rammed cruiser

Good Morning, Cleveland! It's Tuesday, September 15, and here is what you need to know.

Cleveland police searching for suspects who rammed cruiser

Cleveland police are looking for the suspects who rammed a police cruiser. It happened overnight on East 112th Street. Video from our overnight news tracker shows damage to the cruiser. The blue Subaru rammed the cruiser and drove off. The vehicle crashed into a pole on St. Clair Avenue. The people inside the vehicle ran away. At this time, we don't know if anyone was injured in the crash. We will provide more information as it becomes available.

Unmarked pickup truck pulling over speeders on I-77

Drivers along Interstate 77 in Newburgh Heights are spotting a white pickup truck pulling over speeders — but if you get a ticket from the unmarked police vehicle, you might not have to pay it. The village is using the truck to catch drivers going 14 miles per hour or more over the speed limit. The police chief says one driver was clocked at 132 miles per hour. While using the unmarked truck is legal, there is a catch if you fight the ticket in court. State law says an officer in an unmarked vehicle cannot testify against you. Legal experts say drivers cited by the unmarked truck should go to court. You can speak with the prosecutor to see if the case can be dismissed.

Judge to rule on trial delay for former attorney charged in Aliza Sherman murder

This morning, a judge is expected to rule on a motion to delay the trial for the former divorce attorney charged in the death of Aliza Sherman. Jury selection was supposed to start yesterday in the trial of former attorney Gregory Moore. Moore's lawyers asked the judge for more time because they say they received thousands of pages of evidence. Moore is accused of luring Sherman to his downtown office and stabbing her to death outside.

Ohio school report cards released today amid new reading metrics

Ohio school report cards are expected to come out this morning. The state changed how it measures reading which means lower scores for some districts. One district has already warned parents to expect a drop in scores. News 5's Maya Lockett will be live to discuss more details on the changes.

Celebrating space week in Ohio, a live look inside Nasa's Glenn Research Center

It's space week in Ohio and our meteorologist Trent Magill will be live from Nasa's Glenn Research Crenter. You can expect to get a preview of some cutting-edge technology.

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