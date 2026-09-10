Morning Digest: Cleveland elementary school closed today after teachers' cars broken into

Good Morning, Cleveland! It's Thursday, September 10th, and here is what you need to know.

Cleveland elementary school closed today after teachers' cars broken into

Sunbeam School in Cleveland is closed Thursday after at least 5 teachers returned to their cars Wednesday to find shattered glass and smashed windows following a series of parking lot break-ins while they were inside teaching. The school's closure is due to staffing shortages and in light of the needs of the school's population. The Cleveland Teachers Union says the same thing happened at the school in the spring. Union leaders are now calling for security upgrades before someone gets hurt, asking the district to add mobile patrols, gates, and cameras. Union leaders are also calling on the city to step in and help. It remains unclear whether one suspect or a group is responsible. Police are asking anyone with information to come forward.

Akron school closed Thursday after vandalism damages air conditioners

East Community Learning Center in Akron is closed Thursday due to repairs following vandalism. Akron Public Schools says the building's air conditioners were damaged, affecting the ability to cool the building. All classes and after-school activities have been cancelled for the day. A temporary unit is scheduled to be installed Thursday. The district is asking families for patience and understanding until the work is complete.

Cleveland Hopkins airport kicks off $1.6 billion makeover

Cleveland city leaders approved plans for a new $301 million parking garage at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport, launching a complete overhaul of the facility. Crews are already building a new lot to add 1,600 spaces as part of the phased project. The new garage is slated to open in 2029. After that, crews will demolish the old garage to make way for a brand new terminal. The entire project will cost about $1.6 billion.

Cleveland Clinic uses AI to cut administrative work, speed up care

Cleveland Clinic is partnering with AI company Luminai to implement new artificial intelligence features aimed at reducing administrative work and getting patients in to see their doctors faster. Luminai designs AI products specifically for solving healthcare-related problems. Cleveland Clinic says it plans to use the program to help with administrative workflow, with human oversight in place throughout the process. The program is already working on its first case, using AI to help process referrals that still arrive by fax machine. Cleveland Clinic says it hopes to expand the program to more cases in the near future.

Browns QB Deshaun Watson pleads not guilty to speeding ticket

Cleveland Browns starting quarterback Deshaun Watson is fighting a recent speeding ticket just days before the start of a new season. Watson was cited by the Ohio State Highway Patrol in August for speeding. He was reportedly going 86 miles an hour on Interstate 480 in Cleveland, where the speed limit is 60. On Wednesday, Watson entered a not guilty plea in Cleveland Municipal Court. A bench trial has been scheduled for Sept. 23.

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Traffic impact

The State Route 254 entrance ramp to I-90 westbound in Lorain County is now closed. ODOT says the ramp will be closed for 14 days for pavement repairs and resurfacing. The detour will be SR 254 west to SR 57 south to take the SR 57 entrance ramp to I-90 westbound.

ODOT says portions of I-480 westbound will be closed beginning Friday, September 11th at 8 p.m. The following is a part of the closures:



I-480 westbound/Valley View local lanes

Transportation Boulevard entrance ramp to I-480 west

I-480 west to I-77

The ramps and lanes will reopen Monday, September 14th at 5 a.m.

View our News 5 Traffic Map to see any road closures or delays due to weather or crashes.