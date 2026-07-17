Morning Digest: Dangerous air quality, smoke blankets Northeast Ohio

Good Morning, Cleveland! It's Friday, July 17, and here is what you need to know.

Dangerous air quality, smoke blankets Cuyahoga County

There is a lot of smoke in the air, making the air quality dangerous. This morning, your Cuyahoga County reporter Mike Holden will be live to discuss how this smoke is affecting outdoor events and your ability to go outside.

Health officials say cyclospora outbreak is linked to Taco Bell lettuce

Federal health officials say the outbreak of infections we've been telling you about is now linked to shredded iceberg lettuce from select Taco Bell locations across 5 states including here in Ohio. More than 1,600 cases are linked to the outbreak, including 94 hospitalizations. The CDC says those numbers are likely an undercount because of data delays. The FDA says Taco Bell is working to stop the use of all the implicated lettuce. Not all Taco Bell locations in those 5 states received the product, the agency noted.

Cuyahoga County property tax bills arrive today

Starting today, property owners in Cuyahoga County will be getting their property tax bills, which will be due on August 13. You can pay online, over the phone, or by mail. If you choose to pay your bill by mail, it must be postmarked by August 13.

Guardians return from All-Star break to host Pittsburgh Pirates

Now that the All-Star break is over for the Cleveland Guardians, they are hoping to continue their momentum. The Guardians have won four straight games, and this weekend they will be hosting the Pittsburgh Pirates. This morning, Austin Controulis will be live in the studio this morning to share everything we can expect to see at Progressive Field.

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