Morning Digest: Diesel prices hit record high in Northeast Ohio

Good Morning, Cleveland! It's Thursday, September 17th, and here is what you need to know.

Diesel prices hit record high in Northeast Ohio

Diesel prices just hit a record high in Northeast Ohio. The average price for a gallon of diesel is now $6.48. Regular gas is also up to an average of $4.53 in the Cleveland area. The higher prices are forcing some drivers to choose between buying fuel or buying food. Local trucking companies are also feeling the pain. All Pro Freight in Westlake says its trucks can burn through 100 gallons of diesel in a single day. Those higher transportation costs can eventually show up in the prices of things consumers buy every day. Experts say the conflict in the Middle East continues to drive up the cost of oil. They expect prices to keep climbing into the fall and holiday months.

E-bikes sending more Northeast Ohio kids to the ER

E-bikes are growing in popularity across Northeast Ohio, but local hospitals are reporting a rise in severe injuries among children. MetroHealth has treated 43 e-bike injuries so far this summer, up from 29 injuries during the same period last year. The Cleveland Clinic is also seeing a major spike in patients, some as young as 9 years old. Doctors are treating road rash, broken bones, and severe head trauma. Physicians say these crashes are worse than regular bicycle accidents because e-bikes are heavier and faster. Experts say many kids are wearing the wrong safety gear. Standard helmets only protect riders at speeds up to 20 miles per hour. Doctors say e-bike riders need a Department of Transportation certified helmet. Doctors also urge parents to check e-bike speed capabilities before letting children ride and recommend talking to kids about traffic patterns and road hazards like uneven pavement.

Rising home inventory gives buyers more negotiating power

The average 30-year mortgage rate is back above 7%, but a surge in available homes is giving buyers more negotiating power. As of August, sellers outnumbered buyers by 58% — the biggest gap in more than a decade. Experts say home prices are not crashing, but sellers are starting with more realistic asking prices. Experts say the market is still dominated by people who already own houses. But rising inventory means first-time buyers may finally have more room to negotiate.

Cuyahoga County urges residents to pay overdue property taxes

Cuyahoga County is urging residents to pay their property taxes if they haven't already done so. The taxes were due about a month ago, and a first round of late payment and interest charges have already been applied. If taxes remain unpaid, interest will be charged again in December. The county says there are options for residents who don't have the money to pay right now. Cuyahoga County Treasurer Brad Cromes said:

"Our office offers delinquent tax payment contracts, that are available as long as 60 months. We encourage people to sign up for those. Because when you are part of that contract, any interest or penalties that might be accruing during the course of that time, are deferred, if you complete the contract."

Residents can learn more about delinquent tax payment contracts by calling 216-443-7400 or visiting cuyahogacounty.gov/treasury.

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Your forecast

Tracking storms today and into the weekend. No washouts but you'll need to plan around the rain. It's the last official weekend of summer, have a backup plan for outdoor events.

Visit our News 5 weather page to see today's forecast.

Traffic impact

The ramp from I-90 eastbound to East 9th is now open. ODOT closed the ramp in June for its I-90 Central Interchange Project.

ODOT will close the entrance from I-90 eastbound to I-490 eastbound tonight at 7 p.m. Crews will reopen the entrance Friday at 5 a.m.

View our News 5 Traffic Map to see any road closures or delays due to weather or crashes.