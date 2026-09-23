Morning Digest: Eight officers injured in Akron duplex fire

Good Morning, Cleveland! It's Wednesday, September 23rd, and here is what you need to know.

Eight officers injured in Akron duplex fire

A fire at an Akron duplex sent multiple residents and police officers to the hospital Wednesday. The fire broke out on Arch Street, behind City Hospital. Three people escaped the flames on their own, while firefighters used a ladder to rescue a fourth person from a third-story window. Akron and Summa police officers helped get victims out before fire crews arrived. Eight officers went to the hospital to be evaluated for smoke inhalation. Paramedics also rescued and revived two dogs. The Red Cross is now helping four adults find a place to stay.

Lutheran Hospital caregivers could strike at noon Wednesday

Some caregivers at Cleveland Clinic Lutheran Hospital are preparing to strike Wednesday as contract negotiations continue. The union says it has been bargaining since February and claims the hospital is not bargaining in good faith. It has filed several unfair labor practice charges. The union is asking for better health care coverage and safer staffing conditions. In a statement, Lutheran Hospital said it is "working diligently to reach an agreement that recognizes the important contributions of our caregivers while supporting the hospital's ability to serve patients and the community." If no deal is reached, employees could walk off the job at noon Wednesday.

Cleveland Orchestra contract expires at midnight

The Cleveland Orchestra and its musicians are racing to reach a new contract deal before their agreement expires at midnight Wednesday. Musicians say they want better pay to keep up with inflation, help with rising health care costs, and a voice in the audition process. The players have already voted to authorize a strike, but are still meeting with management to try to reach an agreement. The orchestra has performances scheduled for Thursday and Saturday. Musicians are set to pack up their gear Monday for a European tour.

Election scam texts target Ohio voters ahead of the upcoming midterm election

Fraudsters are sending text messages that use personal information to appear legitimate, capitalizing on interest in the upcoming midterm election. A text message recently received used the recipient's first name and claimed to have voting records from past elections. The message included a link for more information and encouraged creating a voting plan for November 3. Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose said voters should approach unsolicited messages with skepticism. Voters with questions about the election can visit vote.ohio.gov. The Secretary of State's office is also sharing real-time updates on election schemes. Those alerts are available by searching for Verify Ohio on Instagram and X.

East Cleveland receives $10 million from state to repair roads and sewers

East Cleveland is getting $10 million from the state's capital budget to fix crumbling roads and sewers, with city and state leaders calling it a critical first step toward economic revitalization. Mayor Sandra Morgan and her team will decide exactly where to spend the funds for emergency repairs. State Senator Jerry Cirino helped secure the money. Cirino said fixing the infrastructure is the first step to bringing new businesses to the area.City leaders hope to use the money to secure even more grants in the future. They are already discussing plans to build data centers in old brownfields. Lawmakers are also talking with Governor Mike DeWine about additional help for the city before his term ends.

Renting remains cheaper than buying a home in Cleveland

New data from Zillow finds renters in Cleveland save hundreds of dollars each month compared to homeowners, as housing affordability concerns grow across the country. The average rent in Cleveland in August was a little more than $1,400. According to Zillow, renters save about $764 every month compared to homeowners due to the cost of mortgages, taxes, and insurance. Economists recommend that renters set aside some of those extra savings each month. The money can be invested or saved toward a down payment on a future home purchase.

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Your forecast

Plan on rain this morning. Heavy rain at times. It won't last. In fact, most of us are dry by noon with ZERO rain in the forecast for the next week. Drying out!

Visit our News 5 weather page to see today's forecast.

Traffic impact

In Orange, Miles Road will be closed to thru traffic at the U.S. 422 overpass beginning today. All streets and businesses will remain open and accessible, but drivers may need to use Brainard Road or Richmond Road to access them. This closure will last until October 9th.

View our News 5 Traffic Map to see any road closures or delays due to weather or crashes.