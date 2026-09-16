Morning Digest: Five dead in LA news helicopter crash and SUV collision

Good Morning, Cleveland! It's Wednesday, September 16th, and here is what you need to know.

Five dead in LA news helicopter crash and SUV collision

Five people are dead after two separate crashes in Los Angeles. A local TV news helicopter went down between two commercial buildings in the Chatsworth neighborhood and burst into flames. Police say three people died in the crash, including a pedestrian on the ground. The news station identified the crew as reporter Eliana Moreno and pilot George Marciniw. The helicopter was covering another deadly crash nearby, where an SUV slammed into a bus and killed two people. One other person was taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown. The NTSB and FAA will investigate the cause of the crash.

Alliance police shoot and kill armed man after standoff

Alliance police shot and killed a man Tuesday after he refused to comply with officers' commands and produced a gun during a confrontation on Johnson Avenue. The incident began when the man was reported waving a gun at a local car dealership. Officers located him sitting in his car on Johnson Avenue, where they ordered him to place his hands on the roof of the vehicle. The man refused to comply. Officers deployed a Taser, but he still did not respond to their commands.

Police Chief Akenra X described what happened next.

"He refused to do that, refused to comply, and at one point he was tased and didn't seem to respond to that. And then he reached around and came up with the gun." Chief Akenra X said.

Officers shot and killed the man. Investigators recovered a gun at the scene and say the man may have fired 1 shot. No officers were injured. The Bureau of Criminal Investigation has taken over the case. Police are withholding the man's name until his family has been notified.

Glenville football players due in court on theft charges

Two Glenville High School football players are scheduled to appear in a Columbus-area courtroom Wednesday on theft charges. The 18-year-olds are among 11 players accused of shoplifting $4,500 worth of items from a Grove City Dick's Sporting Goods last month. Investigators say the theft happened during an away-game trip. Police tracked the teens to a nearby hotel where they were staying. Coaches also identified the players on store surveillance video. The Cleveland Metropolitan School District suspended all 11 players from school and from 2 football games.

Brookpark Road Bridge closed until Thanksgiving for repairs

The Brookpark Road Bridge will be closed until Thanksgiving, forcing 13,000 drivers who rely on it daily to find a new route. The Ohio Department of Transportation closed the nearly 100-year-old bridge two weeks ago after crews found severe deterioration on the floor beams and deemed it unsafe for traffic. Repairs to strengthen the floor beams begin this week. ODOT hopes to finish the work by Thanksgiving. Until then, drivers are being detoured to Clague Road to catch Interstate 480. A full rehabilitation project to replace the driving surface is planned for 2028.

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Your forecast

Super steamy today... the humidity is back. And that means fuel for storms is back also. Plan on waves of t-storms over the next week or so. This pattern is ACTIVE!

Visit our News 5 weather page to see today's forecast.

Traffic impact

Bunts Road between Franklin Avenue and Madison Avenue in Lakewood is open to two way traffic.

View our News 5 Traffic Map to see any road closures or delays due to weather or crashes.