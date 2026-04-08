MORNING DIGEST: Giving veterans in Ohio the gift of life

Good Morning, Cleveland! It's April 8, and here is what you need to know.

Veteran Donor Registry Update

News 5 is Following-Through and highlighting the gift of life. It's been more than three years since we first told you about the efforts of DOVE TRANSPLANT. The non-profit helps veterans across the country find living kidney donors, and it has grown tremendously.

Status update on City of Cleveland's Carnegie Avenue Rehabilitation Project

The construction on Carnegie Avenue is back, and drivers are wondering when it will be finished. We are seeing where the project currently stands and how businesses are being impacted.

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Your forecast

Cleveland weather

Frigid start, but temps are recovering QUICKLY. We're in the 20s to start, near 60 degrees this afternoon! Could hit 70 degrees tomorrow, but that comes with a few t-showers.

Visit our News 5 weather page to see today's forecast.

Traffic impact

The express lanes on I-271 northbound between Highland Road and State Route 306. Crews closed the lanes last night, and they should reopen around noon today.

The City of Cuyahoga Falls is closing Oakwood Drive between Graham Road and Filmore Avenue starting at 7 a.m. on Wednesday, April 8, for utility construction. The work is expected to last one day. Detour signs will be posted.

View our News 5 Traffic Map to see any road closures or delays due to weather or crashes.