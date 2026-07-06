MORNING DIGEST: Police officer killed in Rittman; heavy rain drenches Kelleys Island

Good Morning, Cleveland! It's Monday, July 6, and here is what you need to know.

Four dead, including police officer, in Wayne County shooting

Four people died, including a Rittman police officer, after a shooting in Wayne County. According to Wayne County Sheriff Tom Ballinger, the dispatch center received 911 calls around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday for some type of disturbance and reports of shots fired. Nadeen Abusada is live this morning with more.

Heavy rain drenches Kelleys Island, live updates this morning

Kelleys Island has received at least a foot of rain since around 9:30 p.m. Sunday, according to the meteorologist Trent Magill, who is tracking the storm live this morning.

Man to be arraigned after woman shot during Fourth of July celebrations in Canton

A man accused of shooting a woman while celebrating the Fourth of July will be arraigned in court this morning at 8:30 a.m. According to Canton police, a group of people shot a gun into the air on 20th Street Northeast on Friday night while setting off fireworks. A 24-year-old man was arrested, and he's been charged with felony assault and discharging a weapon into a home.

Northeast Ohio's role in 250 Years of healthcare innovation

We just celebrated America's 250th birthday, and this morning on Good Morning Cleveland, we will be looking back at innovations in healthcare, including some that happened right here in Northeast Ohio.

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