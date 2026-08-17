Morning Digest: Huge fire breaks out at hotel under construction in Elyria

Good Morning, Cleveland! It's Monday, August 17, and here is what you need to know.

Huge Fire Breaks Out at Elyria Hotel Construction Site

A huge fire broke out at a hotel under construction on Travelers Lane in Elyria, just off the exit of the Ohio Turnpike. News 5 crews are on scene and heavy smoke could be seen coming from the building that's right near the Mariott and Hampton Inn. Reporter Elizabeth VanMetre will be live this morning to provide more details on the fire.

Actress Hayden Panettiere dead at age 36

Hayden Panettiere, star of popular television series including "Heroes" and "Nashville," has died. She was 36. Panettiere's father, Skip, announced the actor's death in a statement provided to ABC News. "It is with profound sadness that we share the tragic passing of our beloved Hayden. She was an incredible light and a force of nature who brought immeasurable love and joy to all who knew her - and to the millions who watched her onscreen." No cause of death was announced, but ABC news has learned Panettiere passed in South Carolina and the investigation is ongoing.

Video shows hit-and-run incident at Sandusky's first roundabout

Sandusky just built its first roundabout, and a hit-and-run incident was reported there a few weeks ago. Your transportation reporter, Caitlin Hunt, obtained video of the incident from a local business. This morning, she will share that video along with updates on the roundabout.

Cleveland Browns to cut ribbon on new fan experience center in Berea

The first official game may not be here yet, but the Browns are gearing up now to provide the ultimate experience for their fans. Today, the Browns are cutting the ribbon the news "Browns Experience Center" at the CrossCountry Mortgage Campus in Berea.

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Cleveland weather

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Traffic impact

ODOT has closed Antioch Road between Lockwood Road and U.S. 20. It will closed through late August. The detour is U.S. 20 to Townline Road to Lockwood Road.

View our News 5 Traffic Map to see any road closures or delays due to weather or crashes.th