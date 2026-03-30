Morning Digest: Inside the new $1 billion Cleveland Clinic Neurological Institute

Good Morning, Cleveland! It's Monday, March 30th, and here is what you need to know.

Inside the new $1 billion Cleveland Clinic Neurological Institute

Cleveland Clinic is just months away from unveiling its new Neurological Institute. It's a project News 5 first reported on in 2019. In January of 2027, the first patients will be treated in this billion-dollar facility. News 5’s Tiffany Tarpley got the chance to tour the facility that’s currently under construction.

Another ramp closure begins today along I-90 EB

The massive, multi-year reconstruction of Interstate 90 from Cleveland’s West Side to Rocky River takes another turn starting today. The Ohio Department of Transportation says beginning today, access from McKinley Avenue to I-90 eastbound in Lakewood will be closed through early June. The suggested detour is South Marginal Road to Warren Road, and then to I-90 east. This is in addition to ongoing closings and lane restrictions that have been taking place.

Westlake police arrest 2 men in $200,000 gold scam targeting 78-year-old woman

Two men are in custody after Westlake police said they scammed a 78-year-old woman out of nearly $200,000 worth of gold over a seven-month period. Officers posed as the elderly Westlake woman who had fallen victim to a monthslong, elaborate gold bar scam. Police said, had they not stepped in, even more money would have been stolen from the victim.

Cuyahoga County property value complaints due tomorrow

March is coming to an end and that means the deadline to file your property value complaints in Cuyahoga County is approaching. Those complaints are due by end of day tomorrow, March 31st. If you miss the deadline, you won't be able to file again until next year. The Board of Revision says property values aren't determined by just your home, but the housing market overall. So it recommends you consider all the factors before filing a complaint.

Summit County Encouraged to Show Local Pride on 330 Shirt Day

Today is March 30th which means Summit County is celebrating hometown pride all day for 330 day! Residents and businesses are being encouraged to get involved by showing off your Summit County t-shirts and you could win some big prizes! The best individual photo will win a 330-dollar prize package. The best group photo will have a 100-dollar donation to the Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank made in their honor. And new this year, if you post a photo of your pet dressed up in their own 3-3-0 gear, you could win a 25-dollar gift card to a local pet store. Make sure to include the hashtag "330 Shirt Day" in your post to either Facebook or Instagram. The winners will be announced tomorrow.

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