MORNING DIGEST: Is relief at the pumps on the way?

Good Morning, Cleveland! It's April 9, and here is what you need to know.

Relief at the pumps

Oil prices plummeted on Wednesday, just hours after the U.S. and Iran announced a two-week ceasefire. There is hope now that this will bring relief from soaring gasoline prices. When might we see prices dropping?

'The prices will swing.'

Highland Square Improvement District

After violent crime in Akron's Highland Square neighborhood, including the shooting death of an innocent bystander last fall, businesses are calling for stronger safety measures. With warmer weather on the way, they say action can't wait. They're now working with city leaders on a plan to improve neighborhood safety.

'Something has to change'

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Your forecast

Cleveland weather

Visit our News 5 weather page to see today's forecast.

Traffic impact

Crews will be at the intersection of Center Ridge Road and Avon Belden Road today and tomorrow. The beginning of the right turn lane on Center Ridge Road will be partially closed. Access to the turn lane closer to the intersection will remain open.

View our News 5 Traffic Map to see any road closures or delays due to weather or crashes.