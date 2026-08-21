Morning Digest: Massive fire destroys vacant church in Cleveland

Good Morning, Cleveland! It's Friday, August 21, and here is what you need to know.

Massive fire engulfs Friendship Baptist Church on East 55th Street

A massive fire destroyed the now vacant Friendship Baptist Church on East 55th Street. It happened just before 2:00 a.m. Friday, according to Cleveland Fire. Crews have been working tirelessly to put out the heavy flames. Our overnight news tracker was on scene, and flames could be seen shooting from the roof. According to Cleveland Fire, the church was vacant, and there is no indication of what caused the fire. Your Cuyahoga County reporter, Mike Holden, will be live on scene this morning.

Fire destroys vacant church in Cleveland

Man killed, 1-year-old hospitalized after car splits in half in Cleveland crash

This morning, a man has died after a car crash in Cleveland Thursday evening. It happened at the intersection of East 55th Street and Cedar Avenue. Our cameras captured detectives working on the scene as well as a Lincoln Town Car split into multiple pieces. Cleveland EMS confirmed to News 5 they took a 1-year-old child to the hospital who is now in stable condition.

15-year-old girl fatally shot on Spring Road, two suspects in custody

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner has identified the 15-year-old girl who was shot and killed in Cleveland. Her name is Christine Bogarty. Police say the shooting happened around 1:30 p.m. Thursday on Spring Road near Jennings Road. Bogarty was pronounced dead at the scene. Two people were taken into custody, and police recovered two guns from the scene.

City of Huron celebrates the opening of its first roundabout

The City of Huron is celebrating the opening of its first roundabout, and the city held an opening ceremony on Monday. Your transportation reporter, Caitlin Hunt, will be live this morning to share the details on the project and how the first week with the new roundabout is going.

Huron opens its first roundabout

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