Morning Digest: Mom to be arraigned on murder charges after girls found dead in suitcases

Mom to be arraigned on murder charges after girls found dead in suitcases

A mother will be arraigned this morning on murder charges after two young girls were found dead earlier this week buried in suitcases. 28-year-old Aliyah Henderson is charged with two counts of aggravated murder. In court documents, investigators say Henderson quote, knowingly and purposely killed 10-year-old Amor Wilson and her sister, 8-year-old Mila Chatman. She then put the sisters in two different suitcases and buried them in shallow graves outside Ginn Academy. We spoke to the father of Mila Chatman. He says he hadn’t seen his daughter in years and claims Henderson caught him off after he called protective services on her for allegedly threatening Mila.

Women return home after being stuck in Middle East

For the past few days, News 5 has been following the journey of two local women-- trapped in Jordan during a dream vacation. But now, they have finally arrived back home. Erin Callahan and her friend arrived at Hopkins Airport just before midnight on Thursday night. They had been in Jordan when the war broke out with Iran. They tried for several days to find commercial flights and reached out to the state department-- with no luck.

Local police departments are seeing an increase in check washing incidents

A low-tech scam is making a comeback amid the digital era. Multiple police departments in Northeast Ohio are warning about a rise in check washing. Good Morning Cleveland anchor Mike Brookbank spoke with Lieutenant Bill Vajdich with Solon Police about the scam. Thieves steal checks out of the mail and use chemicals like bleach to erase the ink. This allows them to change the payee name and the payment amount. Victims don't realize they're missing the wrong amount of money right away because checks can take days or even weeks to clear. If you notice unusual activity with your account, contact your bank immediately and file a police report. To prevent check washing, use electronic payment methods whenever possible. If you must write a check, use a pen with black, pigment-based gel ink that's resistant to chemicals. The U.S. Postal Service recommends mailing checks from the post office instead of using public or personal mailboxes.

New SNAP work rules now in effect

March is the first month Snap recipients must verify that they are meeting expanded work or volunteer requirements. The federal government is raising the work requirement from age 55 to 64 and most recipients must now work or volunteer at least 20 hours to keep their benefits. This affects a lot of people. 78,000 people in Summit County receive Snap benefits. And more than 20% of them could be affected by these new federal requirements.

