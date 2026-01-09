MORNING DIGEST: Another protest planned in Cleveland tonight for woman killed by ICE

Good Morning, Cleveland! It's Friday, Jan. 9th, and here is what you need to know.

Another protest is planned in Cleveland tonight for Minneapolis woman killed by ICE

There is another protest planned for tonight in Cleveland to demonstrate against ICE and memorialize Renee Good, who was shot and killed by an ICE agent in Minneapolis. Tonight, people will meet again in Market Square across from the West Side Market to protest again. The candlelight and vigil protest against ICE is set to run from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

3 convicted in Alishah Pointer killing to be sentenced in East Cleveland today

Today, three of the six people convicted in the killing of twenty-two-year-old Alishah Pointer will be sentenced this morning. In November of 2021, Pointer was kidnapped, tortured, and killed in the basement of an abandoned home in East Cleveland. Portria Williams, Destiny Henderson, and Nathaniel Poke will be sentenced at 10:00 a.m.

Huron County man convicted of murdering ex-wife more than two decades ago to be sentenced today

A Huron County man convicted of murdering his ex-wife more than two decades ago will also be sentenced today. Last month, Paul Hicks was found guilty on three counts of murder in the death of Regina Rowe Hicks back in October of 2001. Hicks' sentencing is set for 1:00 p.m.

Court delays use of unclaimed funds for proposed Browns stadium in Brook Park

The Browns will have to wait a bit longer to get those unclaimed funds state lawmakers pledged to their new stadium in Brook Park. A Franklin County court is keeping a temporary pause in place. The temporary pause will stop Ohio from putting a billion dollars of people's missing money into a new sports and cultural facilities fund.

University of Akron finalizes deal to privatize student housing

There's a big change coming to student housing at the University of Akron. The university is outsourcing its on-campus housing in a long-term deal. University leaders tell our Tessa DiTirro the new deal will allow the school to pay down a lot of debt and upgrade the dorms.

