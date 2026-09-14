Morning Digest: Murder trial begins for former attorney accused in 2013 killing of Aliza Sherman

Good Morning, Cleveland! It's Monday, September 14, and here is what you need to know.

Murder trial begins for former attorney accused in 2013 killing of Aliza Sherman

The murder trial of Gregory Moore is expected to begin this morning. He is the former divorce attorney accused of killing his client, Aliza Sherman, in 2013. The 53-year-old was brutally stabbed to death outside 75 Erieview Plaza in downtown Cleveland. Sherman went there to meet with Moore for an afternoon appointment. The trial is set to begin at 9 a.m. News 5's John Kosich will be live from the courthouse to share more details.

Two new I-90 ramp closures to impact west side commuters

If you are coming into Cleveland from the west side, you may encounter two new ramp closures this morning. The Ohio Department of Transportation is set to close two ramps for its I-90 rehabilitation project. Your transportation reporter, Caitlin Hunt, has been guiding you through all of the closures and changes.

Fake DirecTV calls promise senior discount, push gift card scam

A scam targeting DirecTV customers promises a senior loyalty discount — then pressures victims into buying gift cards. A scammer called Darlene Krieger offering to cut her bill in half with a senior loyalty discount. The caller told her to go to a nearby store and buy an Apple gift card to receive the savings. Krieger recognized the red flags from scams I previously reported on. She said the caller tried to create a sense of urgency when she pushed back. Krieger hung up and called DirecTV directly. The company told her it is aware of the scam. Krieger now wants DirecTV to put notices in customer bills to prevent others from falling for the scheme.

Browns fall to Jaguars 34-10

The NFL season officially kicked off for the Cleveland Browns on Sunday afternoon. The Browns took on the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium. The Jaguars threw the first punch, and they never looked back. The Browns struggled to move the chains, converting only 10 first downs. The Jaguars defeated the Browns 34-10. The team is headed to Tampa to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Kick-off is Sept. 20 at 1 p.m.

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