MORNING DIGEST: 9 injured in overnight shooting at Bath Township Airbnb

Good Morning, Cleveland. It's Monday, Nov. 3 and here is what you need to know.

Today on GMC

Nine injured in overnight shooting at Bath Township Airbnb, police investigating

News 5 is continuing to follow the shooting that happened at an Airbnb party in Bath Township early Sunday morning. Police confirmed nine people were injured and taken to hospitals in the area. Mike Holden will be live outside the police department to bring us the latest updates on the investigation.

Bobby George expected to plead guilty at hearing today

A Cleveland restaurant owner is expected to be back in court today. Bobby George was accused of attacking a woman he was dating. Last week, George pleaded not guilty. However, the special prosecutor in the case tells News 5 that George is expected to change that plea to guilty today. He is facing one count of attempted strangulation, which is a fifth degree felony. News 5 will be in court today for the hearing at 2:00 p.m.

Health insurance rates will increase next year

Health care is one of the most important issues for Americans and it's getting more expensive for many patients. Open enrollment has started, and it doesn't matter if you receive health benefits through your employer or through the Affordable Care Act, coverage prices will still go up. If you have Medicaid or Medicare, you could also see a price hike. News 5 Anchor Mike Brookbank spoke with a local health insurance consultant about finding the best health care plan within your budget.



City of Bay Village to vote tonight on E-Bike ordinance

E-bikes have been soaring in popularity across the United States and right here in Northeast Ohio. Kids are the ones that utilize them most. The bikes offer an electric assist, allowing most models to travel up to 20 miles an hour. However, there are some concerns about safety and Bay Village City Council will vote on new legislation tonight after receiving multiple complaints from residents in the community

Local chefs head to Ukraine to help rebuild a children's hospital

Two local chefs are headed to Ukraine today for a humanitarian mission. Their mission is to help rebuild and support a children's hospital that was destroyed by the Russian military during the on-going war. We spoke to Emily Campion, the head chef at Lakewood's Birdietown about the importance of this trip.

Cavs defeat the Hawks

The Cleveland Cavaliers got back in the win column after defeating the Atlanta Hawks in last night's match-up. The team is still missing a few key pieces in Darius Garland, Max Strus and Sam Merrill. However, the Cavs being short-handed did not slow them down one bit. Donovan Mitchell had another impressive scoring night with 37 points. Mitchell had some help from De' Andre Hunter and Jaylon Tyson. Hunter scored 19 points and Tyson was right behind him with 18 points, shooting 45% from the three-point line. The Cavs are set to take on the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday at Rocket Arena.

Your forecast

Coming off of a 49 hour weekend cool, wet and windy. I'm tracking light rain showrs this morning and into the early afternoon. We'll clear out quickly after but it'll be enough to keep temps chilly. Highs near 50º today with gusts as high as 30mph. Keep the fall layers on.

Traffic impacts

Krumroy Road in Springfield Township is now closed for three days. The road is closed between Pressler Road and Myersville Road for culvert replacement. The detour uses Pressler Road, Killian Road and Myersville Road.

State Route 176 north between Steel Yard Road and I-71 will be reduced to one lane overnight. Crews will be doing overhead sign work between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m.

The ramp from Steelyard Rd. to State Route 176 will be closed overnight for overhead sign work. The ramp will close at 11 p.m. and reopen Tuesday at 5 a.m.

