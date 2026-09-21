Morning Digest: New speed cameras in East Canton are driving away customers

Good Morning, Cleveland! It's Monday, September 21, and here is what you need to know.

Thousands of citations issued after East Canton installs speed cameras

Speed cameras installed in East Canton have issued 16,000 tickets since July 8, and local business owners say the enforcement is keeping customers away. The village installed the cameras in May. Co-owners of Grandma Tammy's Restaurant say their customer base is down 50%. A Facebook group is encouraging people to boycott East Canton businesses to avoid the cameras, and co-owner David Hunter says his regulars refuse to drive through the area. The mayor says the village values local businesses and is operating the camera program legally. We are submitting public records requests to find out exactly where the ticket money is going.

North Olmsted man in court for double homicide following tragic shooting

A North Olmsted man is expected in court today after being charged with killing his wife and 18-year-old son. It comes just days after a separate shooting where another man killed his brother. Police are investigating both incidents, and now the community is looking for ways to rally behind the families affected.

Browns bonce back with 23-19 victory over Buccaneers

"The Browns is the Browns." The team took that comment from analyst Mike Tomlin, to heart after last week's loss to the Jaguars. The Browns looked like a completely different team. The defense stepped up by recording three sacks and an interception. The offense came alive in the second half, scoring two touchdowns on two of their final four drives. The team will play in its first home opener on Sunday against the Carolina Panthers. Kick-off is at 1:00 p.m.

Guardians sweep Athletics to maintain AL Central lead

It's a good day to be a Cleveland sports fan. The Guardians also won Monday night. The team completed its three-game sweep of the Athletics, holding on to its first-place spot in the AL Central.

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