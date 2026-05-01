Morning Digest: Ohio bill would provide paid leave for new parents

Good Morning, Cleveland! It's Friday, May 1st, and here is what you need to know.

Ohio bill would provide paid leave for new parents

A new bipartisan bill could give Ohio workers up to 14 weeks of paid family and medical leave. Two State Senators introduced the plan to help people care for new children or sick family members. The program would be funded by a small payroll contribution from both employers and employees. Workers could get 85 percent of their pay while keeping their jobs safe. The bill is currently waiting for its first committee hearing. If passed the program would start in 2028.

Browns break ground on new stadium in Brook Park

The Cleveland Browns have officially broken ground on their new domed stadium in Brook Park. Team owners and state leaders gathered to celebrate the start of construction on the massive project. The new facility is scheduled to open in 2029. It will feature a transparent glass roof and surrounding mixed-use development. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell calls the building Super Bowl-worthy. However, he says Northeast Ohio still needs tens of thousands of more hotel rooms to land the big game. Meanwhile, a state grant to help fund the stadium remains tied up in court.

Cleveland Metroparks Zoo considering boutique hotel

The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo could soon become an overnight destination. Zoo leaders are exploring the idea of adding a boutique hotel to the property. They are currently asking developers for proposals to see if the project is possible. The zoo says a 2019 study found a gap in the local hotel market. Leaders hope a new hotel would create more revenue and give guests a place to stay and play. Cleveland Metroparks’ CEO Brian Zimmerman says the hotel would have a unique look. The zoo would act as a landlord and would not run the hotel. Developers have until May 29th to submit their proposals.

Reasons behind the gas price swing

Gas prices in northeast Ohio are jumping by 50 cents or more in a single day. Some stations are now charging $4.99 a gallon for regular gas. That is the highest price we have seen since 2022. A major reason for the spike is an outage at a gas refinery in Indiana. The refinery shut down on Sunday. The War with Iran is also driving up costs. Good Morning Cleveland anchor Mike Brookbank talked to Jeff Lenard with the National Association of Convenience Stores. He said gas station owners are feeling the squeeze too. Lenard said Usually about 90% of the price of gas is determined before the station gets possession of it. The markup is around 35 cents. But when we see these dramatic price increases it’s not uncommon for gas stations to only make a few cents or even lose money. It is unclear when the refinery will return to normal. You can expect prices to remain high for a while.

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