MORNING DIGEST: Flash freeze creating potentially hazardous conditions for morning commute

Good Morning, Cleveland! It's Friday, Dec. 19th, and here is what you need to know.

Flash freeze creating potentially hazardous conditions for morning commute

The weather is rapidly changing overnight. ODOT is preparing for potentially slick and at times--hazardous roadways for the morning commute. Non-stop rain and now temperatures are radically dropping. That brings in the possibility of standing water, water accumulating on roads that could soon freeze to ice. News 5's Mike Holden will be live in traffic tracker all morning to give us a look at road conditions.

Riverside superintendent’s job status remains undecided after board’s final meeting

The superintendent of Riverside local schools still does not know the status of his job. During the board's final meeting of the year on Thursday, members did not vote on the job status of superintendent Christoper Rateno. Rateno has been accused of failing to fulfill duties, but he has denied those allegations. He has insisted he is committed to the district. The next school board meeting is scheduled for early January, with the possibility of an emergency meeting held before then.

Boston Mills ski resort opens today for the season

Today is going to be a big day for local skiers. Boston Mills ski resort is opening up its slopes for the season at 10:00 a.m. News 5 Reporter, John Kosich will be live from the resort this morning to show us what skiers can expect for this season.

RTA eliminates onboard wifi starting today as part of cost saving efforts

Starting today, riders on the Greater Cleveland RTA will no longer have access to wifi on trains, trolleys and buses. The discontinuation comes as part of RTA's "Cost saving efforts." RTA says it this will save them a quarter of a million dollars annually. RTA also says it is considering other service cuts next year.

Pet scams surge during holidays as woman loses hundreds buying puppy online

If you want to add a new furry friend to your family this holiday season, it is important to be mindful of pet scams. Good Morning Cleveland anchor Mike Brookbank is sharing a warning this morning about a woman who lost hundreds of dollars after the puppy she bought through a breeder online never arrived.

Lorain celebrates historic rise in Latino leadership with community event

Tonight, the city of Lorain is celebrating a milestone in its Hispanic heritage. Newly elected officials take their seats in the new year. The city will have a historic number of Latino leaders, including, five of its 12 city council members, a school board member, and the board of elections director. The celebration is set to begin at 7:00 p.m. at the Club Our Space event center in Lorain.

Good Morning Cleveland at 4:30

