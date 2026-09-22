Morning Digest: Ohio EPA hosting public meeting tonight about Shaker Lakes project

Good Morning, Cleveland! It's Tuesday, September 22nd, and here is what you need to know.

Ohio EPA hosting public meeting tonight about Shaker Lakes project

The Ohio EPA is hosting a public meeting Tuesday night to discuss plans for the former Horseshoe Lake in Shaker Heights as a yearslong debate over the future of the city's historic lakes enters a new phase. The Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District wants to partially remove the 170-year-old dam and restore Doan Brook to a natural stream. Officials say the dam is a high hazard that could cause downstream flooding. Neighbors want the project postponed, saying it will destroy more than 1,000 trees and ruin the historic ecosystem. The public meeting is at Shaker Heights Middle School at 6 p.m. Construction could begin as early as spring of 2027.

ODOT closes ramps in Erie County to make way for roundabouts near Cedar Point

Two ramps on State Route 2 in Erie County closed Monday as part of a construction project that will bring five new roundabouts to U.S. Route 6 near Cedar Point. The Ohio Department of Transportation closed the Rye Beach Road entrance ramp to State Route 2 West and the State Route 2 East exit ramp to Rye Beach Road. The closures make way for one of 5 new roundabouts planned along U.S. Route 6. ODOT says the roundabouts will ease congestion and improve safety for locals and tourists traveling to the area. Drivers needing access to Rye Beach Road will be detoured to State Route 2 and State Route 13. ODOT expects few major disruptions for the rest of this construction season. The bulk of the project's closures will happen in 2027, and the entire project should wrap up in June 2029.

Cleveland Clinic Lutheran Hospital caregivers to march before strike

Caregivers at Cleveland Clinic Lutheran Hospital are marching today ahead of a possible strike. Union members say they are fighting for a fair contract and workplace protections. Workers say they are dealing with rising health insurance costs and threats on the job. The workers plan to hold a march outside the hospital this afternoon. If an agreement is not reached, workers will walk off the job Wednesday at noon.

Cleveland's Mandel Community Trail opens to the public today

Cleveland is officially opening the new Mandel Community Trail today, giving bicyclists and pedestrians a new off-road path connecting downtown to University Circle. The trail is 2.7 miles long and 10 feet wide, running from East 9th to East 55th Street. Trevor Hunt, senior project manager with the Cuyahoga County Department of Public Works, said the trail is designed to draw more people to the lakefront. A ribbon cutting is being held at 1 p.m. at the corner of East 9th and Marginal Road. The trail will be open to the public after the ceremony.

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