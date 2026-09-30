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MORNING DIGEST: Overnight fire destroys Berea home

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CLEVELAND — Good Morning, Cleveland! It's September 30, and here is what you need to know.

Overnight fire in Berea

We are working to gather the latest information on a house fire in Berea.
It happened on Westbridge Road around one this morning.

New restaurant opens in Kent

Mike Holden is previewing a new restaurant opening in Kent this morning. Tune in to learn more about Sonny and Olives.

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