MORNING DIGEST: Overnight fire destroys Berea home

CLEVELAND — Good Morning, Cleveland! It's September 30, and here is what you need to know.
Overnight fire in Berea
We are working to gather the latest information on a house fire in Berea.
It happened on Westbridge Road around one this morning.
New restaurant opens in Kent
Mike Holden is previewing a new restaurant opening in Kent this morning. Tune in to learn more about Sonny and Olives.
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Traffic impact
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