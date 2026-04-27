Morning Digest: Police seek witnesses in deadly Strongsville Costco shooting

Good Morning, Cleveland! It's Monday, April 27th, and here is what you need to know.

Police seek witnesses in deadly Strongsville Costco shooting

This morning, we are learning the name of the man killed at Costco in Strongsville on Saturday. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office and a verified GoFundMe have confirmed the man who died is Randy Corrigan. The GoFundMe states Corrigan was an employee of Costco. Police are asking any witnesses to come forward. They’re asking witnesses to email their contact information to detective.bureau@strongsville.org. A man was taken to the Strongsville Police Department for questioning. Whether charges have been filed or not has not been publicly released as of this morning. Strongsville police expect to release an update on Monday.

Wayne County grandfather wants cars to stop speeding in school zone

Mark Stewart lives across the street from the Waynedale Local Schools building along State Route 250. For months, he has watched cars speed past his granddaughter's school bus as she gets on and off. Stewart has taken his concerns to just about everyone in Wayne County. He told News 5's Caitlin Hunt he even reached out to State Representative Meredith Craig. No one was able to get him any answers, but Hunt did get some from the Wayne County Sheriff's Office.

High schoolers to return to classes after student’s death

Students at Valley Forge High School will return to class today for a normal-school day schedule. It comes a week after a student shot herself in the cafeteria of Valley Forge High School.Meantime, a Parma City School Board member announced her resignation, citing "internal conflict amongst the board," regarding the student's death, according to the resignation letter. Board member Dr. Leah Euerle sent her resignation letter on Saturday, saying the weight of her position on the board has become "overwhelming" for her and her family after an 18-year-old student fatally shot herself inside the school's cafeteria last week. Euerle noted in her letter that the board's conflict and misrepresentation of the shooting "has made it increasingly difficult to continue in a constructive and sustainable way."

Cleveland Councilman proposes data center moratorium

Cleveland is the latest city that may try to stop data centers from being built within its borders. Councilman Charles Slife has proposed a one-year moratorium on any new permits for data centers and will introduce legislation at Monday night’s City Council meeting. Slife says Cleveland’s zoning code and utility rules are not equipped to properly regulate data centers.

Suspect in White House Correspondents’ dinner shooting wrote of targeting Trump administration

The man accused of opening fire at the White House Correspondents Association dinner railed against Trump administration policies and referred to himself as a "Friendly Federal Assassin" in writings sent to family members minutes before an attack that authorities increasingly believe was politically motivated. The writings by the suspect, Cole Allen, were sent shortly before shots were fired Saturday night at the Washington Hilton, made repeated references to President Trump without naming him directly and alluded to grievances over a range of administration actions. President Trump describing to "60 Minutes" how the chaos unfolded, saying he "heard a big bang" and that he thought it was "either a gunshot or it was a tray of dishes." Allen is expected to appear in court today.

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Your forecast

Kicking off the work week warm & breezy with a ton of sun early. Clouds come back eventually, leading to storms tonight. Those storms could be strong, possibly damaging. Make sure you have a way to get alerts overnight.

Visit our News 5 weather page to see today's forecast.

Traffic impact

Some streets near Cleveland's Public Square will be closed this morning as a film crew uses the area. The following streets will have intermittent closures between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m.:



Euclid Avenue from 9th Street to Public Square

East Roadway from Euclid to Superior

Superior from Public Square to 9th Street

9th Street from Superior to Euclid

Parking restrictions will be in place along the following streets for the filming:



Euclid Avenue from 9th Street to Public Square

9th Street from Superior to Euclid

View our News 5 Traffic Map to see any road closures or delays due to weather or crashes.