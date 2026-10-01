MORNING DIGEST: Semi flips on I-90, eastbound lanes shutdown

CLEVELAND — Good Morning, Cleveland! It's October 1, and here is what you need to know.

Flipped semi shuts down I-90

Another semi has fallen victim to Dead Man's Curve on I-90. Right now, the eastbound lanes are completely shut down. Your transportation reporter Caitlin Hunt is tracking the clean up.

Browns take on Steelers in Thursday Night Football

The Browns are back in action after a short week. Our Mike Holden is breaking down how the team is preparing to take on it's rival, plus you can watch the game right here on News 5.

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