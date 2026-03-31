Morning Digest: Strong to severe storms are possible for tonight

Good Morning, Cleveland! It's Tuesday, March 31, and here is what you need to know.

Sinkhole update

A massive sinkhole that opened earlier this month at a busy downtown intersection — and briefly swallowed a car — continues to disrupt traffic and frustrate those who live and work nearby as repairs drag on. The sinkhole formed at West 3rd Street and St. Clair Avenue near Cleveland’s Warehouse District back on March 8. More than three weeks later, the intersection remains closed and an active construction zone, with crews working to assess damage and coordinate repairs.

Lakewood's first roundabout coming to Lake Road

An $11 million project will reduce Lake Road and Clifton Boulevard to two lanes in Lakewood. Bike lanes and Lakewood's first roundabout will be added, and the project will connect Lakewood and Rocky River with a single thoroughfare.

NASA is returning to the moon

As soon as tomorrow, four astronauts will set flight on a 10-day, 685,000-mile journey around the moon and back. With NASA’s Artemis II mission, astronauts will suit up to travel beyond low Earth orbit for the first time in more than 50 years! NASA’s Artemis program will return humans to the moon, this time to stay, and establish a moon base, paving the way for future explorers to journey to Mars.

Fake CAPTCHA Scam Warning

We've all used it. The security feature on websites that requires us to prove we are human. They're called captchas, and Good Morning Cleveland anchor Mike Brookbank learned we need to be careful the next time we see one online. We've known there are bogus websites out there you can easily land on, with URLs that are a letter or two off, or by using a search engine where the shady site shows up first. Now, scammers are flipping the script. Using something we all trust and believe is for the greater good to get our information. Captchas that ask you to punch a series of keys, like "windows plus r," or to turn on notifications, are a huge red flag, doing so can download malware to your device.

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Traffic impact

The McKinley Avenue entrance ramp to I-90 eastbound is now closed in Lakewood. The entrance ramp is closed until June, and drivers will need to use the entrance ramp to Warren Road instead.

The ramp from I-77 southbound to Ghent Road is now closed until mid-May. The detour is I-77 southbound to State Route 18 to I-77 northbound to Ghent Road.

In Summit County, the entrance ramp from Ghent Road to I-77 southbound is closed through July 2026. The detour is Ghent Road to State Route 18 to I-77.

Beginning tomorrow in Sandusky, the intersection of Cedar Point Drive and Cleveland Road will be closed until Friday, May 8. This is for the construction of one of five roundabouts along the path to Cedar Point. The detour will direct traffic from Sycamore Line to Fifth Street.

View our News 5 Traffic Map to see any road closures or delays due to weather or crashes.