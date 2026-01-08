Morning Digest: Students to return to Roxbury Elementary today after asbestos abatement

Good Morning, Cleveland! It's Thursday, January 8th, and here is what you need to know.

Students to return to Roxbury Elementary after asbestos abatement

Students at Solon's Roxbury Elementary are set to return to school at the building today. The school district says the abatement and testing process is done and students have been cleared to return. The school closed more than 3 months ago after asbestos concerns.

Ace agent kills woman in Minneapolis

The city of Minneapolis is on edge this morning after an Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer shot and killed a woman during the Trump Administration’s latest immigration crackdown on a major American city. Federal officials said the shooting was an act of self-defense, but the Mayor described it as reckless and unnecessary. Renee Nicole Good was shot in the head by an ICE agent in a snowy residential neighborhood south of downtown Minneapolis, just about a mile from where George Floyd was killed by police in 2020.

Auction today for Summit County’s oldest restaurant

Summit County's oldest restaurant is up for auction today. The Coffee Pot Restaurant, famous for its signature coffee pot exterior, served up its final cup on Christmas Eve. Now everything at the restaurant is up for grabs. Owners Menda Ramsey and her husband Ken have run the restaurant since 2001. They are just the third owners in its long history. But after decades of serving the community, they're ready for retirement. Beginning at 3 p.m. today, folks can come and tour and inspect the building. The live auction begins at 4:30 p.m.

Eating healthy on a budget

A fresh year often comes with fresh promises — especially when it comes to health. But in 2026, those resolutions are running straight into sticker shock at the grocery store. A recent survey found half of U.S. adults plan to start a new diet in 2026, with more than 80% saying grocery costs will play a major role in how they try to lose weight. That concern is justified. The U.S. Department of Agriculture projects grocery prices will rise another 2.3% this year, meaning your dollar won’t stretch as far — even as more Americans try to make healthier choices. So Good Morning Cleveland anchor Mike Brookbank talked to a dietitian and some shoppers about how to eat better without blowing your budget.

Financial barriers preventing enrollment in cancer trials

A new study by Case Western Reserve University and University Hospitals is looking to learn why more cancer patients don’t enroll in clinical trials. They're finding that financial factors are the strongest predictors of participation in those research studies. The study analyzed more than 12,000 patients in Northeast Ohio. It found income, property ownership, and financial stability were the biggest factors in determining enrollment in clinical trials.

