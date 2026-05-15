Morning Digest: Man speaks out after plane crashes into his Akron home

Good Morning, Cleveland! It's Friday, May 15, and here is what you need to know.

Man speaks out after plane crashes into his Akron home

A father in Akron says it is a miracle his family survived after a plane crashed into their home. Colton Laudato was working in his basement when he heard a loud bang. He ran upstairs to find his living room wall blown out and flames spreading. Laudato grabbed his two young children from their beds and rescued his dog. He says he is grateful his family is safe, but he is mourning the two people who died in the crash. Laudato says the community is already stepping up to help. Neighbors are providing meals and donating money to support the family as they figure out what to do next.

Solon City Schools looking to hire bus drivers

Bus driver shortages have strained the school transportation industry for years. From retirements to burnout, districts across Northeast Ohio continue working to fill the gap. This weekend, Solon City Schools is rolling out the buses and letting people test drive them — while applying for a new driving job. With the district’s levy recently passing, leaders say they’re committed to continuing transportation services as student needs grow. Solon City Schools’ “You’re in the Driver’s Seat” hiring event runs this Saturday. The district says the positions offer flexible hours, paid training, and full-time benefits. Applicants must be at least 21 years old, have a valid driver’s license, and maintain a clean driving record. Pre-registration is also available.

Former North Royalton officer sues city, claiming retaliation for exposing altered DUI report

A former North Royalton police officer has filed a civil lawsuit claiming retaliation for exposing alleged record tampering. Spencer Lowe was fired for allegedly inappropriately sharing and maintaining records related to a DUI arrest of a then-Orange Village deputy chief. Lowe says his superiors altered his police report by removing all references to the felony charge. The suit alleges the city fired Lowe because he brought up that change.

Cavs aim to advance to the Eastern Conference finals

Tonight, the Cleveland Cavaliers are looking to close out the series against the Detroit Pistons at Rocket Arena. Tonight's game is the last home game of the series. In Game 5, the Cavs finally broke their 0-5 record on the road. James Harden had 30 points to go along with 8 rebounds. The Cavs' big men, Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley, came up big for the team as well. Jarrett Allen had a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds, while Evan Mobley had 19 points, 8 rebounds, and 3 blocks. Tip-off is at 7 p.m. If the Cavs win tonight, they will face the New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Giant Eagle and GetGo Announce Weekend Gas Promotion

If you are looking for relief at the gas pump, your weekend grocery run could help you save big. Giant Eagle and GetGo are teaming up for a limited-time promotion this Saturday and Sunday. Shoppers who spend $100 or more in a single trip at Giant Eagle or Market District will earn five times the normal "myPerks" rewards, which equals 50 cents off per gallon of gas at GetGo for every $100 spent. To take advantage of this deal, you must activate the offer on the Giant Eagle app or website before you shop, and the promotion is limited to one per household.

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Your forecast

Long awaited warmth building across Ohio but it's not alone. Heating up and fueling thunderstorms. We'll be tracking waves of storms all weekend. Get outside but have a plan for when the thunder rolls in.

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