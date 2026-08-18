Morning Digest: 2 men killed in shooting at Cleveland home

Good Morning, Cleveland! It's Tuesday, August 18, and here is what you need to know.

2 men killed in shooting at Cleveland home

Two men are dead after a shooting late Monday night at a home on Invermere Avenue in Cleveland. Police are investigating the shooting, which happened just before 11 p.m. Monday. Paramedics pronounced both men dead at the scene. After the shooting, a large crowd gathered at the scene, with people screaming and fighting. Investigators are still working to determine what led to the gunfire. Police have not released the names of the victims or announced any arrests. Our Maya Lockett will be live this morning with the latest.

Elyria hotel construction site to be demolished following early Monday fire

We have an update to the story we brought you as breaking news here on Good Morning Cleveland. The hotel construction site that caught fire in Elyria will now have to be demolished. Firefighters were called to Hilton's Home2Suites hotel around 2:00 a.m. Monday. The building was vacant at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported. Elyria's mayor says the hotel will be rebuilt.

Stark County woman to hold vigil for mother killed in tragic accident

Today, a Stark County woman will honor her mother who was killed over the weekend. Bridget Reagan was killed while she was driving on US Route 30 after a tree fell from the woods right onto her car. The Ohio State Highway Patrol is still working to determine what caused the tree to fall. The vigil will be held in front of Reagan's store, Chic Haven, in Minerva at 7:00 p.m.

Cleveland seeks public input on downtown grocery options after Heinen's closure

Downtown Cleveland Inc. and the city are asking residents to share their thoughts on the future of grocery shopping downtown following the closure of the downtown Heinen's last month. City leaders launched a community survey to develop new ideas for grocery shopping in the area. A public meeting is scheduled for tonight at the Cleveland Public Library branch on Superior Avenue from 6 to 7:30 p.m. At the meeting, residents can learn more about the study and its goals, as well as share their own shopping behaviors and preferences.

Dover to spray for mosquitoes after West Nile virus detected in 2 samples

Health crews will spray for mosquitoes in Dover tonight and tomorrow night after two mosquito samples in the city tested positive for West Nile virus. The spraying will take place between 8 and 11 p.m. both nights. The Tuscarawas County Health Department says people with respiratory problems should stay indoors during those hours. Residents can also contact the Tuscarawas County Health Department to request a no-spray zone around their home. Most people infected with West Nile virus never feel sick. Health officials still urge everyone to wear bug spray and empty any standing water outside.

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