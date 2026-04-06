MORNING DIGEST: West 117th eastbound ramp closes today

Good Morning, Cleveland! It's April 6, and here is what you need to know.

West 117th eastbound ramp closes today

The ramps will be closed until June, and this newest closure has drivers frustrated with using the interstate as the project enters its second year.

West 117th Street ramp to I-90 eastbound closes for several months

Dyngus Day is back

Easter is over, which means the Polish holiday is taking over the streets. Several blocks on Detroit Avenue will be closed to celebrate the occasion.

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Your forecast

Tracking rain and snow showers this morning. Temps are hovering near freezing early, so be safe on bridges and elevated surfaces. Snow could stick. Could get slick in spots. We rebound into the 40s to near 50º this afternoon with a few more t-showers. Soggy at times today, plan ahead.

Visit our News 5 weather page to see today's forecast.

Traffic impact

The ramp from Ridge Road to I-480 westboud is closing today. The ramp will be closed for 60 days. The detour is taking Brookpark Road to Tiedeman to get to I-480 westbound.

View our News 5 Traffic Map to see any road closures or delays due to weather or crashes.