Morning Digest: West Park church says donated statues are being stolen and sold online

Good Morning, Cleveland! It's Wednesday, September 9th, and here is what you need to know.

West Park church says donated statues are being stolen and sold online

A West Park church says a thief has been stealing donated statues from its courtyard and selling them on Facebook Marketplace since October. Maintenance workers at Saint Patrick's Catholic Church say solar lights and statues donated by parishioners have gone missing. Workers caught one of the thefts on video. Church maintenance worker Carl Bush said he tracked down the stolen items online. Bush said some of the statues were painted before being listed for sale. He gave his evidence to detectives. The church is now waiting for prosecutors to decide on charges.

Twinsburg utility work resumes after deadly explosion

Underground utility work is resuming in Twinsburg today, months after a deadly house explosion prompted the city to pause all such projects and overhaul its safety guidelines. The city halted the work following a fatal house explosion in June. Over the past several months, officials developed stronger safety protocols for contractors operating in the city. Under the new rules, contractors must register with the city and provide advance notice before digging. Residents will receive written notice at least 10 days before work begins in their area. The city said it will closely monitor projects to ensure contractors follow the new requirements.

Lakewood school board votes to close Lincoln Elementary

Parents in Lakewood are frustrated after the school board voted to close Lincoln Elementary, ending the school's final year and converting the building into an early learning center. The board voted Tuesday to repurpose the building, citing declining enrollment. District leaders say the closure will save more than $1 million in the first year. The decision follows months of protests and a lawsuit over open meeting laws. This current school year will be the last for Lincoln Elementary students. Class sizes across the district are expected to slightly increase next year.

Man pleads not guilty to charges after security scare at Amy Acton campaign event

A man accused of causing a security scare at a campaign event for gubernatorial candidate Amy Acton is facing four misdemeanor charges. Patrick Havas, 38, has pleaded not guilty to assault, disorderly conduct, and inducing panic. Investigators say Havas pushed through a crowd Sunday at the Canfield Fair, knocking two elderly people to the ground as he approached Acton. State troopers grabbed Havas before he reached her. The sheriff's department says he was carrying two guns and a Taser, but the Mahoning County prosecutor says he never brandished those weapons. A judge set bond for Havas at $5,000. He must turn over all his guns and have no contact with Acton or the other victims. Investigators are now searching his cell phone for more clues to decide how to handle the case moving forward.

Double your impact: Help News 5 Cleveland Give A Child A Book during our Matching Blitz

At News 5 Cleveland, we believe a book can transport a child to new places, plant the seeds for future success, and help break the cycle of poverty. Our annual "If You Give a Child a Book" campaign, in partnership with the Scripps Howard Fund, helps books directly into these children's hands. Today, we are hosting a Matching Blitz. Eligible donations received during this time will be doubled while funds last, allowing you to maximize the impact of your generosity. You can support the "If You Give a Child a Book" campaign today with a one-time donation or a monthly recurring gift.

Browns host Taste of the Browns for Cleveland Food Bank

The Cleveland Browns are teaming up with local restaurants and food banks to host the 28th annual Taste of the Browns event this Monday night. The event gives attendees the chance to sample food and drinks from several Northeast Ohio restaurants while mingling with current and former Browns players. A silent auction will also be held, featuring prizes including a bourbon package, restaurant packages, and signed Browns memorabilia. Tickets are still available on the Food Bank's website. Bidding on raffle items is also open online now. Taste of the Browns takes place Monday night from 6 to 8:30.

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Your forecast

Get ready for a SCORCHER... Highs approaching 90º this afternoon with humidity building and winds gusting to 25mph. It's one day; 70s return tomorrow, and the front bringing that cool down is also sparking storms. Have a way to get alerts when this afternoon/evening's thunderstorms build into NEO.

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