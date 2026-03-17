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MORNING DIGEST: Your St. Patrick's Day will be brutally cold

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Good Morning, Cleveland! It's Tuesday, March 17, and here is what you need to know.

Live at Slyman's

Meteorologist Trent Magill is kicking off St. Patrick's Day at Slyman's, where the first person in line arrived at 3:45 a.m.

Arrive Alive this St. Patrick's Day

Summit County Prosecutor Elliot Kolkovich and Summit County Sheriff Kandy Fatheree are partnering up again this St. Patrick’s Day to offer Summit County residents with accessible, safe, and affordable ride-share options through their “Arrive Alive” program. This anti-drunk driving campaign aims to prevent drunk driving during holiday seasons by providing free or reduced-fare rides in the Summit County area.

Arrive Alive this St. Patrick's Day in Summit County

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