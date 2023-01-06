Watch Now
Friday's General Hospital episode to air in full early Saturday morning

Posted at 3:59 PM, Jan 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-06 15:59:27-05

Friday's 3 p.m. episode of "General Hospital" will air Saturday at 1:07 a.m. in its entirety in place of Access Daily.

You can watch full episodes of “General Hospital” on ABC.com here.

