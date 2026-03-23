Monday's episode of 'General Hospital' not re-airing, will be available on Hulu

Monday's episode of "General Hospital" will not re-air after being interrupted by an ABC Special Report on the tragic collision at a New York airport this morning.

While fans cannot catch the episode on ABC, it will be available for streaming on Hulu Monday evening.

The episode was originally set to air in its entirety at 3 p.m. but was interrupted by a press conference from the U.S. Transportation Secretary and an FAA representative.

The crash at LaGuardia Airport occurred Monday morning when an Air Canada regional jet struck a fire truck on a runway, killing the pilot and copilot, and sending about 40 others to the hospital.

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