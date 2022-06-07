These Adidas Cloudfoam Running Shoes Have More Than 57,000 5-Star Reviews On Amazon

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Comfortable athletic shoes that can be worn on the go are a must for women who are always on the move. Shoes that do double-duty — support you through a tough workout but also look cute and stylish with street clothes — give you more bang for the buck. No matter what, comfort is always a must. The Adidas Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoes will keep your feet comfortable as you pound the pavement or go about your day running errands.

These shoes have a cult-like following and it’s easy to see why. They’re designed with an ultra-soft step and a heavy dose of cushioning. Adidas says Cloudfoam offers “next level comfort with every step.” The rubber-soled textile shoes sport an upper mesh that is more breathable than leather — a good thing for hot, sweaty feet. Its overall design was created with everyday runners in mind, but several customers have mentioned they are perfect for everyday wear. Nurses have also said they make great work shoes too.

The Adidas Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoes are also sustainably crafted. They contain recycled materials and are Global Recycle Standard Certified. (The company is planning to achieve climate neutrality across its value chain by 2050.)

One thing is certain: People who have bought these shoes really like them. With more than 72,000 global ratings, more than 57,000 people have given them a 5-star rating on Amazon.

Most women felt the shoes ran true to size, but one reviewer suggested if you usually wear thicker socks, you might want to go up half a size, saying they are more of a “slip on shoe.” She said she wore them nonstop for the first couple of weeks and decided she wanted two more pairs ASAP.

Another reviewer said, “I would order these 100 times over, actually contemplating getting another pair in a different color just because they are so perfect.”

In fact, many women have mentioned either owning several pairs or stating their intent to purchase additional colors — though some are sold out in a lot of sizes.

Several commented on how easy they were to clean as well. If you fall in love with these Adidas Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoes, as many reviewers have, you could buy a pair for all the females in your family. Shoe sizes range from Little Kid (4-8 years) up to Adult. They come in 35 different colors and patterns.

You can find these sneakers on Amazon with prices ranging from $29.95 – $151.13, depending on size and style.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.