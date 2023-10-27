Aldi advent calendars are back and launching on Nov. 1

If you enjoy counting down to the Christmas season with an advent calendar full of more than just a few simple pieces of chocolate, you’re in luck.

Aldi has officially announced its 2023 advent calendar line-up and it is full of everything from wine and hard cider to coffee, cheese and more. You’ll also find a calendar for dogs and one full of candles so you can fill your home with a new seasonal scent every day.

While some are returning from last year, others are brand new. Take a look at just some of the 19 calendars you’ll find in Aldi stores beginning Nov. 1.

Love spicy food or have a hot sauce lover in your life? The Bay Island Hot Sauce Advent Calendar is priced at $14.99 and comes with 25 mini hot sauce bottles — one for each day in December leading up to Christmas.

Wine fans can’t go wrong with the Destination Wine Advent Tasting Tour calendar, priced at $59.99. The calendar holds 24 187-ml bottles of wine from cities around the world including Madrid and Rome.

It includes a QR code that you can scan to “visit” all of the locations while you sip the wine.

If you’ll be picking up the wine advent calendar, you may also want to add the Emporium Selection Advent Cheese Calendar to your cart. Priced at $16.99, it features 24 different mini cheeses from Europe.

Coffee fans can drink a different-flavored coffee from Dec. 1-24 with the Barissimo Coffee Advent Calendar, priced at $13.99.

Each day features a different flavor of single-serve coffee that fits in a standard Keurig coffee maker.

New this year, the Merry Moments Mini Puzzle Advent Calendar is priced at $9.99. It features 12 mini puzzles to count down the final 12 days leading up to Christmas.

Beer fans are sure to enjoy the Beer Advent Calendar, priced at $49.99. It includes 24 different beers for you to sip all through December until Christmas Day.

Brand-new this year, the Wicked Grove 12 Days of Cider calendar features 12 different flavors of hard cider including apple, pear, plum, cinnamon and caramel apple.

Other calendars you’ll find in the collection include several for kids, like Compound Kings Slime Advent Calendar and calendars with Lego Star Wars or Lego Marvel characters. Disney, Paw Patrol and Pokémon or Cocomelon calendars are also available.

