Buffalo Wild Wings And Doritos Teamed Up To Create A Brand-New Wing Sauce

If your favorite part about football season is the snacks, there are likely two things you always have while watching the game: chicken wings and a giant bowl of Doritos.

This year, Buffalo Wild Wings is combining the two game-day favorites, collaborating with Doritos for a brand new wing sauce inspired by the brand’s Spicy Sweet Chili chips.

Doritos Spicy Sweet Chili Flavored Sauce features the flavors of soy sauce, brown sugar, onion, garlic and paprika, and the wings are topped with Doritos Spicy Sweet Chili chip crumbles for some added crunch. Each order also comes with a small sample bag of Doritos Spicy Sweet Chili chips.

Buffalo Wild Wings

“People love Buffalo Wild Wings because of our bold sauces. This allows us to push the envelope on flavor innovation and helps set our brand apart from the competition,” Jamie Carawan, vice president of brand menu and culinary of Buffalo Wild Wings said in a press release. “We’re excited to partner with another iconic brand in Doritos to offer wing lovers the opportunity to experience a familiar flavor in a new and exciting way. We can’t wait to hear what they think!”

The Doritos Spicy Sweet Chili sauce is available now for a limited time for dine-in, takeout and delivery through the Buffalo Wild Wings app. It’s important to note that this is considered a “premium sauce,” so be aware that there will be a $1 upcharge added to your wing order.

While this is the first time Doritos has collaborated with Buffalo Wild Wings to create a wing sauce, the brand has also joined forces with Taco Bell to create a Doritos Locos taco. The taco, which has been on the menu since 2012, features a corn shell made out of nacho cheese Doritos.

Doritos have also released a handful of unique flavors over the years, including everything from wasabi to tangy pickle.

Will you be trying Buffalo Wild Wings’ new Dorito-inspired wings?

