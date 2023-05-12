Chick-fil-A salad dressings are now available at the grocery store

After a test run in Ohio and Tennessee last year, Chick-fil-A has announced its bottled salad dressings will be hitting retailers nationwide starting this May.

The 12-ounce bottles include Avocado Lime Ranch, Garden Herb Ranch, Creamy Salsa and Zesty Apple Cider Vinaigrette, which are the chain’s four most popular dressing flavors. They’re already available at some Walmart stores.

Chick-fil-A says the Garden Herb Ranch is made with buttermilk, garlic, onion and “herb flavors,” while the Avocado Lime Ranch, which is its most popular dressing, puts a “twist” on ranch. It includes avocado, spices and lime.

The Creamy Salsa dressing, which was originally meant to pair with the fast food chain’s Spicy Southwest Salad, blends “southwest flavors of cumin, hot peppers, tomatoes and garlic,” according to a description in the press release.

Lastly, Chick-fil-A says the Zesty Apple Cider Vinaigrette dressing is the lightest of the four. It is made with apple cider vinegar, fruit juices, spices and honey for a “robust yet sweet flavor.”

“Our dressings bring versatile flavors to the table, making them perfect for marinating chicken, drizzling on tacos or whipping up a pasta salad,” Chick-fil-A chef Christy Cook said in the statement. “We love seeing the culinary creations our customers already make with their favorite Chick-fil-A dressings, like Creamy Salsa Waffle Fries. Now, we can’t wait to see what they create with our Bottled Salad Dressings in their own kitchens.”

Chick-fil-A has also created some recipes to go with the sauces, including Avocado Lime Ranch Scrambled Eggs, Southwest Creamy Salsa Corn Salad and Zesty Bacon Potato Salad.

Along with the Chick-fil-A Zesty Apple Cider Vinaigrette dressing, the potato salad also calls for red potatoes, onion, bacon, mustard and seasonings like parsley and salt.

While this is the first time Chick-fil-A has bottled its salad dressings, it began selling other sauces in 2020, including Chick-fil-A Sauce, Polynesian Sauce, Sweet & Spicy Sriracha and the chain’s barbeque sauce.

Chick-fil-A is also not the first restaurant to sell its salad dressings in stores. Olive Garden has been selling both its Italian (plus a light version) and ranch dressings in stores nationwide for years, allowing fans of the chain’s endless salad to make the side at home to go with their favorite pasta recipe. The Italian version has even been featured in viral TikTok crockpot recipes.

Other restaurants that sell bottled versions of their sauces include Buffalo Wild Wings, Arby’s, Taco Bell, Panda Express and Rao’s.

