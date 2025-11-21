Christmas Connection kicks off at the I-X Center

CLEVELAND — If you’re looking to get into the holiday spirit, the International Exposition Center is the place for you. Christmas connection kicks off today, and there are more than 550 exhibits with seasonal décor, gourmet treats, stocking stuffers and more.

For example, the book Jammie Claus, about a heartfelt gift set and family tradition where Mrs. Claus delivers pajamas in a reusable velvet bag. It's an illustrated picture book written by four generations of women, focusing on diversity and the empowerment of women.

As for special guests, Karolyn Grimes, who played Zuzu in the timeless 1946 film It’s a Wonderful Life, will appear all weekend to greet fans and show off her many goodies that revolve around the movie. Now in her 80s you can still catch her saying the famous line, “Every time a bell rings, an angel gets his wings.”

Although this is the final year at the IX Center, organizers said Christmas Connection, which is Friday, Nov. 21 to Sunday, Nov. 23, will continue in 2026. The new location is in Downtown Cleveland at the Huntington Convention Center.