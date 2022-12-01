Make This Easy Cinnamon Rolls Recipe Ahead Of Time So You’ll Be Ready To Wow Guests

Treat yourself — and holiday guests, too — with this easy cinnamon roll recipe from EatingWell.

Their rendition of the crowd-pleasing treat allows you to pop the rolls in the oven at a moment’s notice. Most of the work gets done the day before, so you won’t have to wake up early and trash your kitchen to wow everyone.

Heat up the oven, pop in the already-risen rolls and relax while you brew up a pot of coffee. Before you know it, the delicious smells from the kitchen will lure the whole gang to the table.

To prepare the dough for this easy cinnamon roll recipe, mix together milk, honey and butter in a small saucepan. Over medium-low heat, bring the mixture to a simmer. Transfer to a large bowl (or the bowl of your stand mixer, if you’re using one). Allow to cool.

Once the temperature drops to 110 degrees Fahrenheit, it’s safe to add in the yeast. Set it aside for about 10 minutes, until the yeast gets to work and makes bubbles.

Continue making the dough by stirring in a mix of whole wheat and all-purpose flour, plus one egg and an egg white. Then knead the shaggy, sticky dough on a floured work surface or in the stand mixer.

While the dough rises for an hour or so, make the cinnamon sugar filling. When the dough is tripled in size, roll it out into a rectangle and fill away.

Then, roll the filled dough into a log and seal by pinching the edges. Using a piece of unflavored dental floss (or a wire cheese cutter), slice the dough into 12 equal portions. Arrange the rolls in a covered baking dish. Cover and refrigerate overnight.

In the morning, preheat the oven to 350 degrees F. While it heats up, brush the tops of the cinnamon rolls with an egg wash. Once your oven is up to temperature, it’s go time. Bake the rolls for about 25 minutes, brush on a vanilla glaze, let them cool, and enjoy the compliments.

Read EatingWell’s full easy cinnamon roll recipe here and get detailed baking instructions.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.