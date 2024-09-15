Donald Trump reported safe after gunshots near Trump International Golf Club

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — I-95 North at mile 714 has been shut down after Martin County Sheriff's Office has stopped a vehicle and taken a suspect into custody believed to be connected to a shooting incident at Trump International in Palm Beach County.

WATCH: Martin County Sheriff's Office holds press conference at 4 p.m. about shooting outside Trump International Golf Club:

President Trump's campaign sent this statement out Sunday afternoon following reported gunshots near Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach.

“President Trump is safe following gunshots in his vicinity. No further details at this time," Steven Cheung, Trump Campaign Communications Director, said in the statement.

Palm Beach County will be holding a press conference at 4:30 p.m. about the apprehension and arrest of a suspect involved in the shooting, the department told WPTV.