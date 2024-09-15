Watch Now
Donald Trump reported safe after gunshots near Trump International Golf Club

Martin County Sheriff told WPTV that one person is in custody relating to the incident
John Raoux/AP
File - Former President Donald Trump, speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — I-95 North at mile 714 has been shut down after Martin County Sheriff's Office has stopped a vehicle and taken a suspect into custody believed to be connected to a shooting incident at Trump International in Palm Beach County.

WATCH: Martin County Sheriff's Office holds press conference at 4 p.m. about shooting outside Trump International Golf Club:

President Trump's campaign sent this statement out Sunday afternoon following reported gunshots near Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach.

“President Trump is safe following gunshots in his vicinity. No further details at this time," Steven Cheung, Trump Campaign Communications Director, said in the statement.

This is a developing story, stay with WPTV News for updates.

Palm Beach County will be holding a press conference at 4:30 p.m. about the apprehension and arrest of a suspect involved in the shooting, the department told WPTV.

