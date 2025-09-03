Hey, Northeast Ohio, here's how you can Give a Child a Book today

CLEVELAND — News 5 Cleveland is proud to once again participate in the annual “If You Give a Child a Book” campaign. You can double your gift by giving today. If you donate on Wednesday, September 3, the Scripps Howard Fund will match your donation.

You can donate by texting WEWS to 50155.

Or you can donate HERE.

"Give a Child a Book" is a long-running tradition for News 5 and its generous viewers, and it ensures children at local schools have access to books in their homes.

This year, News 5 is partnering with Wade Park Elementary School in Cleveland to get more books into the hands of young students.

A child who can’t read at grade level by third grade is four times less likely to graduate from high school.

Getting books into a child's home is a huge way to help.

That's the mission of our "If You Give a Child a Book" campaign.

