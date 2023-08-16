Dunkin’s pumpkin spice latte is back, along with other fall flavors

Dunkin’s fall menu has officially arrived! Not only is it full of returning favorites, but it also comes with some deals, including a free drink.

In stores now, the Dunkin’ fall menu includes the chain’s Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte and Nutty Pumpkin Coffee, plus a pumpkin swirl, which can be added to any beverage for just a touch of a pumpkin flavor if you don’t want the full thing.

The Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte features pumpkin, vanilla and fall spices with whipped cream, caramel drizzle and cinnamon sugar. It’s blended with espresso and milk. Meanwhile, the Nutty Pumpkin Coffee is a blend of pumpkin, cream and hazelnut. Both drinks are available either iced or hot.

Dunkin'

You’ll also find the return of Dunkin’s Pumpkin Cake Donut, seasonally flavored Munchkins Donut Hole Treats and a pumpkin muffin, plus maple sugar bacon. The caramelized bacon can be ordered separately as Maple Sugar Snackin’ Bacon or on the Maple Sugar Bacon Breakfast Sandwich, which features a fried egg and white cheddar cheese on a croissant.

Dunkin'

With a purchase, Dunkin’ Rewards members can now get a free medium frozen beverage, a free medium Iced Matcha Latte, a $3 Dunkin’ Wrap or a $2 medium cold brew through Aug. 31. Starting Sept. 1, members can receive a free medium hot or iced coffee with purchase every Monday. They can also get a free order of hash browns with a breakfast sandwich purchase and a $3 medium hot or iced signature latte.

In grocery stores, you’ll notice the return of Dunkin’s Pumpkin K-Cup Pods and Dunkin’s Pumpkin Spice Grahams Goldfish crackers, which were new last year. They feature the flavors of pumpkin, doughnut glaze, cinnamon, cloves and nutmeg.

Pepperidge Farm

MORE: What is pumpkin spice anyway? Science explains why it’s so addictive

Don’t have a Dunkin’ near you? Krispy Kreme has already released its pumpkin spice doughnut collection.

The Krispy Kreme pumpkin spice collection includes the return of the chain’s Pumpkin Spice Original Glazed Doughnut and Pumpkin Spice Cake Doughnut. You can also find a new Pumpkin Spice Cheesecake Swirl Doughnut and a new Pumpkin Spice Maple Pecan Doughnut.

The doughnut shop’s Pumpkin Spice Latte, which you can order hot, iced or frozen, has also returned, along with its Pumpkin Spice Coffee. Both incorporate a pumpkin spice coffee blend, plus nutmeg and cinnamon.

Krispy Kreme

7-Eleven also brought back its fall offerings on Aug. 1. You can get a Pumpkin Spice Latte, but also a Pumpkin Pie Coffee and pumpkin syrup for those that want even more fall flavors in their morning brew.

The convenience store will also be adding a pumpkin muffin and apple cider doughnut to the menu beginning Aug. 30.

7-Eleven

Are you ready for pumpkin spice season?

