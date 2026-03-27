60th annual Piston Powered Auto-Rama, the final I-X Center show, now open

CLEVELAND — The 60th annual Car Parts Warehouse I-X Piston Powered Auto-Rama is rolling into the IX Center for one final ride.

The annual event sees hundreds of car enthusiasts from across the state and country bring their vintage cars, motorcycles and other piston-powered vehicles to the show floor.

It also marks the final show for the IX Center as an event space. News 5 told you in February that the future of the 2.2 million-square-foot space is up in the air.

The I-X Piston Powered Auto-rama is open all weekend. The show opens Friday at 11 a.m. For more details, CLICK HERE.