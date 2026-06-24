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Metal piece falls off Magnum XL at Cedar Point

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Cedar Point hosting National Hiring Day event
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Over the weekend, a small metal piece fell off the Magnum XL at Cedar Point.

According to a Cedar Point spokesman, the washer became detached from the coaster's lift mechanism.

The ride was shut down for a thorough inspection and reopened.

Five years ago, a female waiting in line was hit after a metal object fell from the Top Thrill Dragster.

Female waiting in line injured after metal object falls from Top Thrill Dragster at Cedar Point

RELATED: Female waiting in line injured after metal object falls from Top Thrill Dragster at Cedar Point

The female was waiting in line to ride the Top Thrill Dragster when a small metal object became dislodged from a train at the top of the 420-foot-tall ride.

The park said the falling object then struck the guest in line.

The ride shut down months later.

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