Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsEntertainmentConcerts

Actions

Akron's own Devo playing this summer at Akron Civic Theatre

Music Devo Movie
Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
FILE - Bob Mothersbaugh, from left, Mark Mothersbaugh, Josh Hager, Gerald Casale from Devo attend the SNL50: The Homecoming Concert on Feb. 14, 2025, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Music Devo Movie
Posted
and last updated

The iconic band Devo is coming back to its hometown this summer as part of the DEVO: Mutate Don't Stagnate tour.

The band will play at the Akron Civic Theatre on June 3 at 8 p.m.

Presale tickets are available starting Wednesday at 10 a.m. General tickets are available starting Friday at 10 a.m.

CLICK HERE for ticket information.

RELATED: The story behind Akron-born band Devo’s ‘Whip It’ and their misunderstood legacy

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.