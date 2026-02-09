Akron's own Devo playing this summer at Akron Civic Theatre

The iconic band Devo is coming back to its hometown this summer as part of the DEVO: Mutate Don't Stagnate tour.

The band will play at the Akron Civic Theatre on June 3 at 8 p.m.

Presale tickets are available starting Wednesday at 10 a.m. General tickets are available starting Friday at 10 a.m.

