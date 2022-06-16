Watch
NewsLocal NewsEntertainmentConcerts

Actions

Grammy-Award-winning Mary J. Blige to perform in Cleveland

Special guests Ella Mai and Queen Naija
Mary J Blige
Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Mary J Blige attends the TIME100 Gala celebrating the 100 most influential people in the world at Frederick P. Rose Hall, Jazz at Lincoln Center on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Mary J Blige
Posted at 12:20 PM, Jun 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-16 12:20:40-04

CLEVELAND — Mary J. Blige, the undisputed queen of hip-hop soul, is bringing her “Good Morning Gorgeous” tour to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in October.

Grammy-award-winning and Oscar-nominated Blige will perform at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Wednesday, Oct. 19 at 7:30 p.m. Click here to buy tickets.

Special guests, Grammy-award-winning artist Ella Mai and platinum-selling rising star Queen Naija, will perform.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, June 17 at 10 a.m.

Here tour comes shortly after the release of her album, “Good Morning Gorgeous.” The title track rose to No. 1 on R&B radio for nine weeks.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Stories about people making the community better. Click to find out more.