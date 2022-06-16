Grammy-Award-winning Mary J. Blige to perform in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — Mary J. Blige, the undisputed queen of hip-hop soul, is bringing her “Good Morning Gorgeous” tour to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in October.

Grammy-award-winning and Oscar-nominated Blige will perform at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Wednesday, Oct. 19 at 7:30 p.m. Click here to buy tickets.

Special guests, Grammy-award-winning artist Ella Mai and platinum-selling rising star Queen Naija, will perform.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, June 17 at 10 a.m.

Here tour comes shortly after the release of her album, “Good Morning Gorgeous.” The title track rose to No. 1 on R&B radio for nine weeks.

