Live Nation celebrating 'Return to Live' concerts with $20 tickets to shows in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — Live Nation is celebrating the return of in-person, live concerts this summer by offering fans $20 tickets to nearly 1,000 shows this year, including ones held in Cleveland.
For a limited time next week, fans will be able to get $20 tickets to participating Live Nation shows, including taxes and fees.
Venues participating include Blossom Music Center and Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica.
Participating artists represent a range of genres including country, hip-hop, latin, metal, pop and rock.
“We couldn’t be more excited to get back out on the road,” said Zac Brown in a news release. “It’s been a long, difficult year for everyone and we’re fired up to be reuniting with our crew, sharing new music with our fans, and celebrating a brand-new world.”
The $20 tickets will be available to the general public beginning on Wednesday, July 28 at 12 p.m. ET for a limited time only. Click here to purchase tickets.
Some of the artists participating in Return to Live concerts include:
- 311
- Jason Aldean
- Megadeth
- 3 Doors Down
- Jason Mraz
- NF
- Alanis Morissette
- Jonas Brothers
- Pitbull
- Alice Cooper
- Kings of Leon
- Primus
- Brad Paisley
- KISS
- Rise Against
- Brett Eldredge
- KORN
- Rod Wave
- Brooks & Dunn
- Lady A
- Slipknot
- Brothers Osborne
- Lil Baby
- The Black Crowes
- Coheed and Cambria
- Lindsey Stirling
- The Doobie Brothers
- Dierks Bentley
- Luke Bryan
- Thomas Rhett
- Florida Georgia Line
- Lynyrd Skynyrd
- Trippie Redd
- Hall & Oates
Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.
You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.