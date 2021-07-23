Live Nation celebrating 'Return to Live' concerts with $20 tickets to shows in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — Live Nation is celebrating the return of in-person, live concerts this summer by offering fans $20 tickets to nearly 1,000 shows this year, including ones held in Cleveland.

For a limited time next week, fans will be able to get $20 tickets to participating Live Nation shows, including taxes and fees.

Venues participating include Blossom Music Center and Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica.

Participating artists represent a range of genres including country, hip-hop, latin, metal, pop and rock.

“We couldn’t be more excited to get back out on the road,” said Zac Brown in a news release. “It’s been a long, difficult year for everyone and we’re fired up to be reuniting with our crew, sharing new music with our fans, and celebrating a brand-new world.”

The $20 tickets will be available to the general public beginning on Wednesday, July 28 at 12 p.m. ET for a limited time only. Click here to purchase tickets.

Some of the artists participating in Return to Live concerts include:

311

Jason Aldean

Megadeth

3 Doors Down

Jason Mraz

NF

Alanis Morissette

Jonas Brothers

Pitbull

Alice Cooper

Kings of Leon

Primus

Brad Paisley

KISS

Rise Against

Brett Eldredge

KORN

Rod Wave

Brooks & Dunn

Lady A

Slipknot

Brothers Osborne

Lil Baby

The Black Crowes

Coheed and Cambria

Lindsey Stirling

The Doobie Brothers

Dierks Bentley

Luke Bryan

Thomas Rhett

Florida Georgia Line

Lynyrd Skynyrd

Trippie Redd

Hall & Oates

