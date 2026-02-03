Paul Simon playing at Blossom Music Center in June

Legendary singer-songwriter Paul Simon will take the stage this summer at Blossom Music Center as part of the A Quiet Celebration Tour.

The concert will consist of two parts: a 33-minute continuous piece of music called Seven Psalms, and then, after a brief intermission, Simon will return to the stage to play some of his greatest hits.

The concert is scheduled for June 23.

Tickets for the event go on sale on Friday.

