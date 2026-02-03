Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsEntertainmentConcerts

Actions

Paul Simon playing at Blossom Music Center in June

US Japan Biden
Evan Vucci/AP
Singer and songwriter Paul Simon entertains in the State Dinging Room during a State Dinner with President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at the White House, Wednesday, April 10, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
US Japan Biden
Posted

Legendary singer-songwriter Paul Simon will take the stage this summer at Blossom Music Center as part of the A Quiet Celebration Tour.

The concert will consist of two parts: a 33-minute continuous piece of music called Seven Psalms, and then, after a brief intermission, Simon will return to the stage to play some of his greatest hits.

The concert is scheduled for June 23.

Tickets for the event go on sale on Friday.

CLICK HERE for tickets or more information.

RELATED: Tim McGraw coming to Blossom Music Center this summer

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.