'Curiouser and curiouser!': 'Alice in Wonderland' themed cocktail experience pops up in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — Jump down the rabbit hole into a unique cocktail experience located inside the Renaissance Hotel in Downtown Cleveland and realize very few things indeed are impossible as you navigate Wonderland with the Mad Hatter and friends during the "The Alice: An Immersive Cocktail Experience."

With tickets still available throughout the year, guests can take part of "The Alice: An Immersive Cocktail Experience" where they will solve riddles posed by the Mad Hatter, aim to appease the testy Queen of Hearts, enjoy a sweet "Eat Me" cake and unlock ingredients to create their own boozy tea.

The pop-up is definitely unique, and remarkably mad with books, tea cups and flowers lining tables that lead guests into the sitting area.

A ceiling lined with flowers and illuminated with top-hat hanging lights greets guests as they take their seat at the Mad Hatter's tea party.

The interactive event is a perfect way for adult fans of Alice in Wonderland to put themselves in their favorite scenes and truly live the life of Alice in the 90 minute experience.

Camryn Justice

Hosted by Hidden Cleveland, the event will be held through December of 2022, having had success in its last Cleveland pop-up in 2021.

Tickets for the experience are $44 a person.

To purchase tickets and book a time slot, click here.

