Dolly Parton, Eminem and Duran Duran among 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Class

CLEVELAND — The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has revealed its 2022 Induction Class Wednesday.
The 2022 inductees are:
Performer (honoring bands and solo artists who, in their careers, have created music whose originality, impact and influence has changed the course of rock & roll.)
- Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo
- Duran Duran
- Eminem
- Eurythmics
- Dolly Parton
- Lionel Richie
- Carly Simon
Musical Excellence (given to artists, musicians, songwriters and producers whose originality and influence creating music have had a dramatic impact on music.)
- Judas Priest
- Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis
Early Influence Award (given to a performing artist or group whose music and performance style have directly influenced and helped inspire and evolve rock & roll and music that has impacted youth culture.)
- Harry Belafonte
- Elizabeth Cotten
Ahmet Ertegun Award (given to non-performing industry professionals who, through their dedicated belief and support of artists and their music have had a major influence on the creative development and growth of rock & roll and music that has impacted youth culture.)
- Allen Grubman
- Jimmy lovine
- Sylvia Robinson
